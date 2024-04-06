China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,827 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 387.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $948.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

