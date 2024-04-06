China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,702 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 356.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

