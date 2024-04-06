China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,828 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 351.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Price Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.