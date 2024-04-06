China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,379 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 352.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

ZNTL opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

