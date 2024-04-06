China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,246 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 357.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

