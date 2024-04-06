China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -200.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.