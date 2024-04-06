China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,460 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VFC opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.