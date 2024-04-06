China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 713 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STZ opened at $265.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.01 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.98 and a 200-day moving average of $246.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.