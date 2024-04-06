China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 352.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 1.4 %

ABCL opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.36. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

