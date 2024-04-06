China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 352.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Merus by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 167,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 86,512 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Merus by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Merus by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $44.70 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 352.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

