China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 71.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

