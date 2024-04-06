China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 125,700 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 88.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance
YMM stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.
Full Truck Alliance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is 43.33%.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
