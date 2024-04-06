China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,537 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

