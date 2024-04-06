China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

