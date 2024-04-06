China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,498 shares of company stock worth $5,289,003 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $214.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

