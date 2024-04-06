Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Set at C$3.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has been given a C$3.50 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.19.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.36.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2377049 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

