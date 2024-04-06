Christopher Humphrey Buys 30,000 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Humphrey purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £17,700 ($22,219.43).
RM Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 58.25 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -110.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.02. RM plc has a 52-week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.18.
