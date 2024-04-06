Christopher Humphrey Buys 30,000 Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) Stock

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Humphrey purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £17,700 ($22,219.43).

RM Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 58.25 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -110.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.02. RM plc has a 52-week low of GBX 45.61 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

