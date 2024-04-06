Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $275.00. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average of $231.74. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.