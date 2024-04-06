Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $205,758.74 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 366,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

