Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $96.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $103.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

