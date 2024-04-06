Citigroup Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $191.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $166.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

