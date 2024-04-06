Citigroup Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $98.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EW. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,593,546. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

