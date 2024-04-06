Citigroup Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $406.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $362.00 to $406.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $335.27.

Shares of SYK opened at $351.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.29 and a 200 day moving average of $307.92. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 376,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,629,000 after buying an additional 59,832 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 420.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

