CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $18.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

