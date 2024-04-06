CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $18.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

CleanSpark Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

