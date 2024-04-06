CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 410,003 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 907.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $15.60 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.