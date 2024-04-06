CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.90. CleanSpark shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 7,615,360 shares traded.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after acquiring an additional 515,314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CleanSpark by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 174,406 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

