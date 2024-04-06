Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $277.16 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

