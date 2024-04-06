Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 5.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

