Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,350 Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

