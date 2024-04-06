Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,510 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 280,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after buying an additional 99,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,812,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

