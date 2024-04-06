Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.
KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
