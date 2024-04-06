Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.