Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

