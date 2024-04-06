Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 24,500 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,564,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 1,280,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after buying an additional 1,232,141 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,119,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $0.76 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

