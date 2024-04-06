Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.28.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

