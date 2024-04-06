Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 4,097 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

