Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

