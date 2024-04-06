CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNX. Roth Mkm upped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after buying an additional 376,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

