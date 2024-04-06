Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.