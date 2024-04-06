Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Friday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 99,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 412,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 54,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 37,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.