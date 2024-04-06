Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

