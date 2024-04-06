Comparing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -43.25% -8.90% -2.50% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 3 0 2.60 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GDS and Global Mofy Metaverse, as provided by MarketBeat.

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $15.69, suggesting a potential upside of 116.83%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GDS and Global Mofy Metaverse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $1.40 billion 0.98 -$604.24 million ($3.34) -2.17 Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Summary

GDS beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

