Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.93.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

