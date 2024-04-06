Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.93.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $397,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 106.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 115.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

