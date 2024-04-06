ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:COP opened at $133.55 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.