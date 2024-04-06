Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.11.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $265.63 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.01 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

