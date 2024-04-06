Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $22,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE STZ opened at $265.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.01 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

