Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 31,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,610 put options.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $77.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.