Contrasting Grindr (GRND) & Its Rivals

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 442 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -30.13% -60.75% -7.53%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.56 Grindr Competitors $415.10 million $28.08 million 679.31

This table compares Grindr and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grindr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 539 2107 4435 46 2.56

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.96%. As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Grindr beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

