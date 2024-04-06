Contrasting Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 6 11 0 2.65 Rivian Automotive 2 9 13 0 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oshkosh and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oshkosh currently has a consensus price target of $117.94, suggesting a potential downside of 7.24%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $19.87, suggesting a potential upside of 96.73%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 6.19% 18.75% 7.67% Rivian Automotive -122.51% -45.97% -29.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Rivian Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $9.66 billion 0.86 $598.00 million $9.08 14.00 Rivian Automotive $4.43 billion 2.23 -$5.43 billion ($5.74) -1.76

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Rivian Automotive on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.